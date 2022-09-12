Jailed Boerne gymnastics coach worked in at least 10 countries and 16 states

Police searched Mike Spiller's residence for evidence of child pornography. An accuser told police Spiller recorded her and other girls in a Boerne hotel room.

SAN ANTONIO — Court documents obtained by KENS 5 indicate Boerne police searched 75-year-old Michael Spiller's home in November, looking for evidence of child pornography.

The popular gymnastics coach is currently in the Kendall County jail, charged with indecency with a child.

Police arrested Spiller after a woman told them he repeatedly flashed her and other girls in 2001 or 2002 on van rides to summer camp at the Boerne Gymnastics Center.

A search warrant affidavit shows that accuser told investigators Spiller angled the vehicle's rearview mirror toward his genitals and masturbated, exposing himself to the girls he was driving. The girls asked their coach to stop, but he refused, the accuser said.

"One of the girls made an outcry to her mother but the girl's mother did not believe her at the time," the court document reads, citing the accuser's statements to police.

The woman also told investigators Spiller placed a camera in her hotel room to record her and other female circus camp attendees as they changed clothes. Spiller frequently barged into their room, she said.

"They would always ask the suspect to leave but the suspect would act like it was a joke and not leave," the search warrant affidavit reads.

Police took from Spiller's home four Kodak film rolls, two binders containing multiple photo negatives, a container with CD and DVRs, as well as a photo album labeled "2001 Circus Camp," search warrant returns show.

Boerne Police would not say Friday whether they found child pornography on the material they collected from Spiller's residence on Nov. 1.

Court documents indicate Spiller lives on a property owned by Boerne Gymnastics Center owner Lorna Spellman.

A review of the coach's now-deleted website indicates the coach worked with children and other instructors in at least 16 states and ten countries.

In 2017, the Texas Gymnastics Association awarded him a lifetime membership.