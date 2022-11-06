Bluebonnet Children's Center raising funds to support Uvalde families long-term

The non-profit has provided over 400 counseling sessions to Uvalde children and families since the tragedy at Robb Elementary last month.

HONDO, Texas — For more than 20 years, The Bluebonnet Children’s Advocacy Center has been providing counseling services to children and families affected by abuse, trauma, and violence.

The Hondo based non-profit serves surrounding rural counties like Real and Uvalde, and now their services are needed now more than ever.

Since the tragedy at Robb Elementary School on May 24, BCAC has been offering almost round the clock support.

“We have had over 400 sessions of counseling, trauma focused counseling, which is so important that it be that trauma focused to help these families grow and heal,” said BCAC President, Julie Solis.

Solis said BCAC has only had two counselors to serve more than three counties, and now there are even more families in need to serve.

“We will be expanding our therapy services to make sure that every family that wants services is provided services at no cost to them at all,” said Solis. “We are a nonprofit organization… And so everything we do is for our community.”

BCAC is hosting their 8th Annual Golf Tournament to help raise funds.

“It's one of two events that we do that raise the most money. And this year we're really trying to put it over the top to get as much as we can for the kids,” said Fundraiser Chair, Wayne Springer.

The Bluebonnet Children’s Golf Tournament will take place on Saturday June 25 at the Golf Club of Texas located at 13600 Briggs Ranch, San Antonio, Texas 78245.

For more information on registering a team for the golf tournament, follow this link to bcactx.org.