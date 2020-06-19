Bexar County to distribute 1 million masks to local businesses

Masks will be distributed on Wednesday, June 24 and on Saturday, June 27.

SAN ANTONIO — Following Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff's most recent order mandating that all businesses require employees and customers to wear face masks, 1 million masks will be distributed in the coming week to local businesses.

All commercial entities in the county that provide goods or services to the public are eligible to receive masks. Each business will receive 100 masks to help comply with the new order.

"Distributing these masks will not only help to prevent community spread COVID-19 cases but will alleviate some of the pressures our business community faces while trying to reopen safely and caring for their staff members," Judge Wolff said.

Masks will be distributed next week on a first-come, first-served basis. Those interested in receiving masks must pre-register for the distribution events.

The first distribution event will be held on Wednesday, June 24 at the Freeman Coliseum. The second distribution will be on Saturday, June 27 at the BiblioTech South location.