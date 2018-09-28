SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Jail Chief Bobby Hogeland has resigned, according to BCSO Sheriff Salazar.
Hogeland's resignation is effective today, Friday, September 28.
This comes days after a KENS 5 report showed BCSO spent over $50,000 on chairs last year.
Hogeland is the second jail chief to step down from the position in the past several months.
Twenty BCSO deputies have been arrested so far in 2018, the majority of them coming from Hogeland's division.
