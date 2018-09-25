SAN ANTONIO — How much is too much for an office chair?

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office spent over a thousand dollars for one.

The sheriff's office spent more than $50,000 buying 69 chairs last year. So we took a closer look – according to a purchase order we obtained through the Texas Public Information Act.

Each chair, personalized with a Sheriff’s office badge, cost $773.

BCSO spent $1,072 on one tall, stool-style chair

With delivery and installation costs – taxpayers shelled out $54,932.

The man who authorized the purchase, Assistant Chief Deputy Bobby Hogeland, said every cent was necessary, considering what the jail had before.

"Chairs down to the bare metal, chairs using more duct tape and stuffing coming out. This is what was left for me to fix. Our officers don't deserve this. My officers deserve the best,” Hogeland said.

The sheriff's office photographed every chair they replaced and threw out. Many are mangled by wear and tear. They also show damaged office equipment still used every day.

"The equipment I give them should be the best – it should protect their health, their well-being, and their safety," Hogeland said.

BCSO gave copies of the photos, but wouldn’t let us see the new chairs. One photo of the new chairs was obtained by KENS 5.

Hogeland blamed the previous administration, which has been gone for nearly two years, for the poor furniture.

He said the new chairs have improved morale around the jail – a facility experiencing significant problems, ranging from overcrowding, employee arrests, and, just this weekend, another attempted escape.

When asked directly if there is any correlation between the state of the facility and issues of breakouts, deputy arrests, Hogeland declined to comment.

Sheriff Salazar referred all questions to Chief Hogeland. We also reached out to County Judge Nelson Wolff. At last check, his office was still reviewing the purchase.

