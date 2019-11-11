SAN ANTONIO — An inmate has died after a suicide attempt in the Bexar County Adult Detention Center, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

The inmate was identified as 35-year-old Rondell Lee Peterson who was booked on two warrants for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and Trafficking of Persons.

BCSO said Peterson tried to hang himself on Saturday, Nov. 2. A deputy, who was passing Peterson's cell, intervened by using his cutting tool to stop the attempt.

The medical staff attempted CPR, but Peterson was unresponsive. He was taken to University Hospital where he was put on life support.

Peterson's family made the decision to take him off life support and he was pronounced dead Sunday.

This is the second inmate death this month and ninth in 2019. A 72-year-old inmate was found unresponsive after suffering from an apparent medical episode Monday, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said. He has been identified as David Alan Watts.

RELATED: 72-year-old inmate dies in Bexar County Adult Detention Center