SAN ANTONIO — A 72-year-old inmate was found unresponsive after suffering from an apparent medical episode, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident took place just before 2:30 a.m. Monday at the Adult Detention Center.

Deputies and medical staff said they responded immediately to the incident and began performing life-saving measures.

The San Antonio Fire Department was called to the center for further treatment, but the inmate was pronounced dead just after 3 a.m.

The inmate was initially booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on October 21 for Indecency With a Child- Contact.

BCSO Criminal Investigations Division (CID), Internal Affairs, and the Public Integrity Unit said they are conducting an investigation into this death.