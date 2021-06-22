SCAM ALERT: Be on the lookout for water-damaged used cars hitting the market

The vehicles were damaged a month ago after flooding in Louisiana and southeast Texas.

TYLER, Texas — If you see a car for sale and the price looks too good to be true, you are probably right.

The Texas Department of Insurance is warning the public about scam artists who are going to take advantage of a used car shortage by selling flood-damaged vehicles they purchase at a salvage auction.

“A used car shortage is driving prices up, so it’s more important than ever to be informed and know the signs of water damage,” said Doug Slape, Texas Department of Insurance’s chief deputy commissioner.