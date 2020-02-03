SAN ANTONIO — A 33-year-old man was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Monday.

The man has been identified as Pedro Gonzales. BCSO says Gonzales was processed for the one warrant, made bond and was then released.

BCSO said they were later told by DPS of another warrant for Gonzales that had not been entered in the Texas Crime Information Center/National Crime Information Center.

"The Texas Commission on Jail Standards has been contacted and they have confirmed that this is not an erroneous release," BCSO says.

Sheriff Javier Salazar and deputies said they found Gonzales and took him into custody.

RELATED: UPDATE: Inmate identified; Two Bexar county inmates die in a matter of days

RELATED: 2nd child sex offender dies after getting beaten by inmate, Calif. prison officials say