SAN ANTONIO — A woman's body was found in a parking lot near central San Antonio Thursday morning, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the woman was found near the Vista Verde Building around 7:30 a.m.

She has been identified as Evanae Silva, 21.

No reports were released regarding how she died, but authorities did issue an autopsy.

Reports also stated that Silva had a criminal history including drugs, trespassing and public lewdness.