If you're 21 and over looking for a summertime drink most popularly consumed in a mason jar, Apple Pie Moonshine is making headlines.

Wide Open Eats shared photos and the recipe/instructions after the drink was seen on the TV show Justified.

Ingredients include:

  • 10 cinnamon sticks
  • 1 gallon apple cider
  • quart apple juice
  • 3 cups brown sugar
  • 1 cup white sugar
  • 1 tsp nutmeg
  • 3.5 cups moonshine (Everclear can be substituted)
  • 2 cups Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

Instructions:

  • Combine cinnamon sticks, apple cider, and apple juice in a stock pot or Dutch oven. Bring to a mild simmer.
  • Add in sugars and nutmeg, stirring until dissolved.
  • Remove from heat and cool to room temperature.
  • When cooled completely, add the moonshine and the rum to the mixture.
  • Store your apple pie moonshine in sealed mason jars and place a cinnamon stick in each jar for added depth and flavor.

If you've got 30 minutes total, 10 to prep and 20 to stir, this drink may just be your go-to alcoholic mix.