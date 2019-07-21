If you're 21 and over looking for a summertime drink most popularly consumed in a mason jar, Apple Pie Moonshine is making headlines.
Wide Open Eats shared photos and the recipe/instructions after the drink was seen on the TV show Justified.
Ingredients include:
- 10 cinnamon sticks
- 1 gallon apple cider
- 1 quart apple juice
- 3 cups brown sugar
- 1 cup white sugar
- 1 tsp nutmeg
- 3.5 cups moonshine (Everclear can be substituted)
- 2 cups Captain Morgan Spiced Rum
Instructions:
- Combine cinnamon sticks, apple cider, and apple juice in a stock pot or Dutch oven. Bring to a mild simmer.
- Add in sugars and nutmeg, stirring until dissolved.
- Remove from heat and cool to room temperature.
- When cooled completely, add the moonshine and the rum to the mixture.
- Store your apple pie moonshine in sealed mason jars and place a cinnamon stick in each jar for added depth and flavor.
If you've got 30 minutes total, 10 to prep and 20 to stir, this drink may just be your go-to alcoholic mix.