If you're 21 and over looking for a summertime drink most popularly consumed in a mason jar, Apple Pie Moonshine is making headlines.

Wide Open Eats shared photos and the recipe/instructions after the drink was seen on the TV show Justified.

Ingredients include:

10 cinnamon sticks

cinnamon sticks 1 gallon apple cider

apple cider 1 quart apple juice

apple juice 3 cups brown sugar

brown sugar 1 cup white sugar

white sugar 1 tsp nutmeg

nutmeg 3.5 cups moonshine (Everclear can be substituted)

moonshine (Everclear can be substituted) 2 cups Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

Instructions:

Combine cinnamon sticks, apple cider, and apple juice in a stock pot or Dutch oven. Bring to a mild simmer.

Add in sugars and nutmeg, stirring until dissolved.

Remove from heat and cool to room temperature.

When cooled completely, add the moonshine and the rum to the mixture.

Store your apple pie moonshine in sealed mason jars and place a cinnamon stick in each jar for added depth and flavor.

If you've got 30 minutes total, 10 to prep and 20 to stir, this drink may just be your go-to alcoholic mix.