Dog stolen 4 years ago returned to Baytown family

BAYTOWN, Texas — A Baytown family has been reunited with their dog who was stolen more than four years ago.
The dog, named Sheba, was found in the city of Borger more than 600 miles away in the Texas Panhandle. An animal control officer found the dog on a sidewalk last week.
The officer scanned her microchip, which led him to the dog's family. Sheba was flown back to Baytown on Sunday.
The Malmstrom family was thrilled to have their furry friend back.
"I remember just searching every day, every night. It was really sad when we had to keep searching for her but we never found her," Anniston Malmstrom said.
We're told the family immediately started making up for the lost time. They spent the rest of the day grilling, swimming in the pool and playing with Sheba.