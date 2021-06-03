Arrest made in massive tire fire in Atascosa County

Sheriff David Soward says 63-year-old Lupe Gonzales was arrested in south Bexar County Wednesday morning on a charge of illegal dumping of over one-thousand pounds.

SAN ANTONIO — An arrest was made Wednesday in a case involving an Atascosa County fire that burned for days.

Soward says Gonzales controlled the rural parcel of land where more than 100,000 tires were illegally dumped. The pile caught fire back on March 6th.

The thick, choking smoke could be seen for miles. Firefighters had to use heavy equipment to divide and conquer the blaze, which smoldered for an extended period of time.