Large fire burning in rural area of Atascosa Co.

Authorities first responded to the blaze around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. So far, a small residence and an RV have burned.

SAN ANTONIO — A large fire is burning in Atascosa County Saturday afternoon, just west of I-37 in the area near FM 3006 and Verdi Road.

First responders were called to the area around 1:30 p.m. for reports of a large amount of black smoke. Pictures posted to social media showed large, billowing clouds of dense smoke filling the air.

Some social posts suggested the smoke could be seen for 50 miles, with others suggesting it started as a trash fire that grew out of control.

The Atascosa County Sheriff's Office said no roads are closed because of the fire.

Sheriff David Soward says the fire started at a compound where several members of a family have homes.

Soward says the family deals in used vehicles and had a sizable pile of old tires on the property. Soward says he is being told the fire started with tires, and grew. He says there are a number of homes on the property.

Soward says so far, no injuries have been reported, but one small residence and one RV have burned. At this point, the priority is keeping the fire from spreading, and engines from several surrounding fire departments are at the scene attempting to do just that.

