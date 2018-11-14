SAN ANTONIO — Volunteers with Pawderosa Ranch piled up plates of Thanksgiving delicacies for shelter dogs at the Animal Defense League of Texas Wednesday.

More than 200 dogs received a five-course feast that included roasted turkey breast, green bean casserole, mashed sweet potatoes with cinnamon, honey glazed

carrots, a biscuit and pumpkin pie.

Pawderosa Ranch is a boarding and dog daycare facility open seven days a week with an emphasis on customized experiences for four-legged family members.

A spokesperson with Pawderosa Ranch said Wednesday’s event was part of their ongoing work with Animal Defense League to help promote dogs to be adopted into fur-ever homes. They shared these photos with KENS 5:

