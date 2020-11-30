Ambulance catches fire while transporting patient to San Antonio hospital

The cause of the fire was said to be from a malfunction with the generator, and authorities were able to extinguish the flames.

BOERNE, Texas — A Kendall County ambulance caught fire while transporting a patient to a San Antonio hospital.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday on Interstate 10 at Dietz Elkhorn Road.

A spokesperson with the Boerne Fire Department told KENS 5 they found an ambulance parked on the shoulder of the interstate with smoke and fire coming from the back of the vehicle.

The cause of the fire was said to be from a malfunction with the generator, and authorities were able to extinguish the flames.

The patient that was in the back of the ambulance was evacuated by EMS, and Boerne FD was able to transport them to a San Antonio hospital, authorities said.