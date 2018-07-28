San Antonio — After sitting abandoned for almost 20 years, an old church on the west side is serving a new purpose.

The structure located at 1624 Buena Vista Street was once a home and even a hospital. Now it's a multi-use workspace for San Antonio's most creative.

Formerly known as Mexican Lutheran Church, it's now called The Parish and it holds 12 studios for local creatives to rent and use as a workspace.

The sanctuary serves as an art gallery and can be reserved for special events and photo shoots.

They have an artist that lives on site and are sifting through applications for their second artist residency.

The Parish plans to host open houses in the future for San Antonians to see local art.

For more information, visit their website, Facebook, or Instagram.

