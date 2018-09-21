SAN ANTONIO-- We know it's September, but Fiesta is only eight months away, and you honestly NEED these amazing Coco-themed Papel Picado banners.

The banners depict scenes from the Disney hit "Coco" and come in both paper and plastic. The banners are priced between $11.99 and $15.99 on the SA Flavor website.

Owner Garrett Heath told KENS 5 that the paper banners were done with a laser cutter, and the plastic banners were done by hand with a chisel, all created by a craftsman in Mexico. "The paper is crazy detailed, but the plastic is amazing because he was able to get a super good picture all by hand," Heath said.

According to the site, there are two sets of five designs for a total of ten sheets in the plastic version. Each sheet is 12 inches wide by 8.5 inches tall and the entire roll spans 12 feet.

