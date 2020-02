SAN ANTONIO — A 15-year-old has been arrested for the murder of a man found in the 100 block of Rosebud Lane Tuesday, officials with the San Antonio Police Department confirmed.

The teen was arrested on February 14 and was taken to the Bexar County Juvenile Detention Center.

The teen's arrest comes following the discovery of a body under a bridge across from Harlandale High School Tuesday.

Police have said that the murder victim was a man in his 20s, but that it is unclear how he died.