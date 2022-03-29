Local Jewish leaders embarking on humanitarian mission to Poland amid Russian invasion

The UN estimates more than 6 million Ukrainians have fled to other countries. Nammie Ichilov will be bearing witness to ongoing efforts to help the families.

SAN ANTONIO — Leaders from San Antonio’s Jewish community are making the journey to Poland this weekend where more than 2.3 million Ukrainian refugees currently reside after escaping the war.

Nammie Ichilov watches and reads about the death and destruction in Ukraine, a sovereign nation fighting for freedom while Russian forces show no signs of backing down.

Ichilov reflects on the stories of his grandparents who survived World War 2.

“My grandfather was born in Ukraine; my grandmother was born in Poland. They after the war had no interest of ever going back to those countries,” Ichilov said.

While the Second World War and current European conflict are different in many ways, what both events have in common is a coalition of countries standing united as millions of people attempt to flee to safety.

“These refugees don’t have anywhere to go. They are completely living off of the support of the rest of the world,” Ichilov said.

The Jewish Federation of San Antonio (JFSA), which is part of a nationwide and global system of members, has raised $500,000 since day one of the Russian invasion.

More than $28 million has been raised as part of the collective effort of the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA).

Ichilov and JFSA Board Chair Michael Swanson, are preparing to travel with a small information-gathering team from JFNA to Poland and potentially Moldova.

A medication supply drive is being held through Thursday where people can drop off non-liquid medicine in the red bin at the Barshop Jewish Community Center of San Antonio at 12500 NW Military Hwy.

Ichilov and Swanson will travel to Poland with two duffle bags filled with the donated medication.

Ichilov stressed every cent donated as part of the JFNA’s fundraising efforts is going toward the humanitarian cause.

Financial assistance will also directly support the multiple countries tasked with caring for millions of Ukrainian refugees.

“The refugees we need to take care of them. There’s no question. They are in crisis. But the locals who are also taking care of these refugees, they don’t have the resources that a country like the United States has,” Ichilov said.

As the effects of war are long-lasting, Ichilov said Ukraine and neighboring countries will need support for years to come.