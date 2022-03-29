'Pray for rain' | Medina Co. residents return home as wildfire conditions improve

On Tuesday, Medina County leaders reopened County Road 2615 and the entrance to the High Mountain Ranch neighborhood

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas — As containment of the Das Goat wildfire in Medina County continues to improve, residents in the High Mountain Ranch neighborhood are finally returning home.

On Monday, Medina County leaders announced plans to reopen County Road 2615 and the entrance to High Mountain Ranch on Tuesday morning. In an email sent to residents, it read the neighborhood would be open to subdivision residents only and identification would be required to enter in.

Just before noon on Tuesday, Sharon Tijerina didn't waste any time loading her dogs and cat Spooky into her SUV at her sister's house in San Antonio. Tijerina was staying there after a mandatory evacuation in Medina County forced her out of the house over the weekend.

The fast-moving wildfire, which has burned 1,092 acres, surrounded her neighborhood and destroyed at least two homes in the subdivision. County leaders have reported a total of three homes have been lost to the fire but no deaths or injuries.

"We've been getting texts saying if your house is livable, you are able to stay," said Tijerina.

While Tijerina is excited to return home, she's also nervous.

"It's windy [today], even though it is contained I'm sure there is still hot spots. The best thing is rain. Pray for rain for High Mountain Ranch is all I can say!"

Tijerina's next door neighbors are also praying as they head back home to High Mountain Ranch.

"Pray for rain! Yes," said Mary Elaine Rodriguez.

KENS 5 first met Mary Elaine and her husband Rodrigo on Sunday while they were staying at Loma Alta Middle School, the evacuation site in Medina County. Later that day, the couple moved to the new evacuation site at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Helotes and had been there since.

"You know, I've been feeling so good here I thought 'Maybe I don't have to go home'," she laughed.

The couple arrived with nine dogs in tow. On Tuesday, they left with only three dogs as the rest were adopted by parishioners at the church.

"[The staff] said what better people to adopt your babies than church going people, you know," said Mary Elaine.

Like Tijerina, the couple is concerned about the fire reigniting so close to their home but they're ready to move forward.

"We're happy that nobody got hurt and we're glad we are still a big community there. This is going to make the neighborhood stronger," she said.