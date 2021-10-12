Final holiday sales fast approaching

Wednesday, Dec. 15 will be the last day you can get ground shipping, the least expensive way to send an item, and have it arrive by Christmas.

SAN ANTONIO — Mark your calendars!

The last big holiday sales will be Green Monday on Dec. 13 and free shipping day on Tuesday, Dec.14.

On Green Monday you will like see some great prices but do not be shy about asking for a price match or adjustment if you come across a better bargain. Many retailers paused those policies from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday.

“By the time Green Monday rolls around, a couple of weeks later, they’ve sort of reinstated those so they should be good to go again, so if you do see something that you know, you think, may have dropped in price or something, you should definitely check and see if you can get a price match or price adjustment,” said Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with Dealnews.com.

“Then there’s free shipping day, and that tends to be the day that most retailers will promise on time delivery for Christmas,” said Trae Bodge, smart shopping expert. “Given this year, I’m not quite sure that’s going to work out.”