SAN ANTONIO — An inmate that was booked less than a week ago for murder was found dead in his cell Monday night.

According to a release from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, Enrique Perez, 25, was found unresponsive by a cellmate around 9:52 p.m. Monday.

Perez's cellmate alerted an officer who, along with other deputies and medical staff, performed life-saving measures.

The San Antonio Fire Department was called to the jail for further treatment, but Perez was pronounced dead at 10:24 p.m.

Per standard procedure, BCSO's Criminal Investigations Division and Internal Affairs are conducting an investigation into Perez's death.

No further information is available at this time.