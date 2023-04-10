Wear The Gown: The benefits of telehealth and your kids

Following the coronavirus pandemic, the use of telehealth for kids has gone up significantly.

SAN ANTONIO — Telehealth has been around for many years but it's gained popularity since the pandemic. In this Wear The Gown we explain the importance of telehealth allowing people, especially kids, to see a doctor without having to leave home.

As the pandemic wound down and the public health emergency came to an end, the result has become a mix between telehealth and in-person behavioral services. Captain Heather Dimeris, the Director of the Office for Advancement of Telehealth told us, "The pandemic has really shown that telehealth can be incorporated into the regular in-person behavioral services that people receive."

When it comes to children, keeping an eye on their mental health through the federally funded Pediatric Mental Health Care Access Program is a big plus. Captain Dimeris added, "This is so important because we do see a rise in depression or anxiety and mental health needs since the pandemic. And for our population and our young ones right there are still growing."

The CDC says some of the most common symptoms for anxiety and depression in kids include seperation anxiety from family, being afraid of school, being afraid of the future, a feeling of sadness or hopelessness, and changes in eating and sleep patterns. Captain Dimeris said, "Children are changing, they're learning new things, and they often may have developmental delays. So having access to a pediatrician as well as a behavioral health care provider when needed is so extremely important."

For more information about family health call 210-358-3045. You can also find the rest of Wear The Gown stories, just go to WearTheGown.com.