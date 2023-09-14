New primary care clinic opens in Converse

University Health celebrated the opening of the community’s only primary care clinic on Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONVERSE, Texas — A new primary care clinic opened Thursday in Converse.

University Health celebrated the opening of the community’s only primary care clinic.

“This is something we’ve needed for a long time, versus having to drive all the way into the medical center to get your care, you can actually get your care here very close in our community,” Ethel Willard, Converse Board Secretary said.

The clinic located at 8455 Crestview Drive will serve the entire family from birth through senior years.

"This clinic is going to have a family medicine doctor who will be taking care of pediatrics and adult patients and seniors as well,” Senior Medical Director Dr. Suhaib Haq said.

It will provide comprehensive care including disease prevention services, diagnoses of illnesses, injury care, and access to treatment for chronic conditions.

“It is an underserved area, and we can make an impact improving the health and prevent illness,” Senior Medical Director Dr. Suhaib Haq said.

Medical experts say primary care is extremely important to good health.

"Primary care is your gateway to health, there are so many illnesses that if caught earlier can be prevented, prolonging the life by 10 to 15 years. This is where prevention comes into play,” Haq added.

UT Health San Antonio will also offer OB/GYN and maternal-fetal medicine services with experienced specialists at the same location.

>MORE ON KENS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.

You can find KENS 5 in more places than ever before, including KENS5.com, the KENS 5 app, the KENS 5 YouTube channel, KENS 5's Roku and Fire TV apps, and across social media on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and more!