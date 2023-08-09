COVID cases may be plateauing in Bexar County. And when might the next booster arrive?

Even with this summer's increase in cases, hospitalizations remain low.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — COVID cases continue to rise in Bexar County as the summer wanes, although to a less sharper extent than weekly data showed in August.

More good news: Coronavirus-related hospitalizations and deaths remain low.

Local health professionals tell KENS 5 a big reason why numbers went up in August had to do with kids going back to school, which means more people were closer together—creating a perfect recipe to spread the virus.

"Viruses are constantly changing, including the virus that causes COVID 19," said David Alegria, spokesperson for the San Antonio Metro Health. "So these changes occur over time and can lead to new strains, and it can be expected to see an increase based on on these strains."

With an increase in cases, one might expect new guidance from the CDC. Dr. Jason Bowling, an infectious disease specialist with University Health and infectious diseases professor with UT Health San Antonio, said that hasn't been the case, except for when an updated booster becomes available.

"Which actually is going to be pretty soon, fortunately," Bowling added.

Next Tuesday, the CDC and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to meet to evaluate the latest COVID booster. If approved, it could be available as early as late next week for high-risk groups, then before the end of September for the general population.

The vaccine is for just one variant, XBB.1.5, which is an Omicron variant and the primary COVID-19 strain circulating as of late. But both Pfizer and Moderna have published results that show the vaccine works well against the B.A.2.86 variant, which so far has not popped up in large numbers.

"That was one that people were concerned about because it had several mutations that made it different from the strain that's in the booster," Bowling said.

Bexar County reported 2,656 new COVID-19 cases this week, a near-identical number to last week's tally of 2,682. That means the slight summer surge could be plateauing, after six straight weeks of weekly tallies growing by at least a few hundred cases.

At least 720,000 COVID-19 cases in all have been reported in Bexar County since the start of the pandemic.

There was also one sole COVID-related death in the past week, bringing the total reported deaths for the metro to 6,253. And, in Bexar County, the COVID-19 hospital admission level remains at low.

"The thing to note here is to consult with your medical provider and also catch up with your routine vaccinations and make sure you're getting the most up to date COVID 19 vaccine," Alegria said.

People can get a COVID vaccine from various healthcare providers and pharmacies in the area. They can also get them at Metro Health by making an appointment at our Immunizations Clinic by calling 210-207-8894 or visiting any of our pop-up clinics held throughout San Antonio and Bexar County. A list of pop-up clinics can be found here.