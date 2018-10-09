SAN ANTONIO - The first lawsuit has been filed Monday after food served at Pasha Mediterranean Grill over Labor Day weekend reportedly sickened about 300 patrons.

According to the Ron Simon and Associates law firm, this lawsuit was filed in Bexar County on behalf of Samuel Manago, a Navy veteran who was hospitalized for several days at the San Antonio Military Medical Center after eating a "beef shawarma" plate at Pasha on Aug. 31.

His attorneys said he is currently undergoing medical treatment for Salmonella symptoms.

Health inspectors announced several findings in the Sept. 3 inspection of the restaurant, the complaint states, including that at least two employees had been sick with fever and diarrhea in the previous week.

"During the inspection, one sick employee was sent home, food was not being held at proper temperatures to prevent bacterial growth, food handlers engaged in multiple tasks while wearing the same gloves or not changing their gloves and not washing their hands between tasks," the law firm said.

The lawsuit further claims that the Pasha location on Wurzbach Road "failed to provide a designated hand-washing sink or signs in restrooms reminding employees to wash their hands."

As KENS 5 reported, the restaurant is cooperating fully in the investigation. San Antonio Metro Health said staff is working with the restaurant to ensure all precautions are being taken to prevent any further illnesses.

Ron Simon and Associates said the law firm has been retained by "dozens" of people who also became ill after eating at Pasha between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1.

Lead attorney Ron Simon also released the following statement:

“It is very unfortunate that hundreds of San Antonio residents have become ill from what

should have been a completely preventable food safety failure. Through this lawsuit and

many others, we will find out how Pasha Mediterranean Grill failed and make sure that the

restaurant does not harm others in the future.”

Ron Simon and Associates has also worked on behalf of victims of national foodborne illness outbreaks, including incidents involving Chipotle, Costco and Nestle cookie dough.

