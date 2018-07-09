SAN ANTONIO — The number of people sick from a reported foodborne illness at Pasha Mediterranean Grill on Wurzbach Road during the past Labor Day weekend has risen to 255, according to Metro Health spokesperson Carol Schliesinger.

Metro Health also said that twelve people were hospitalized and fourteen confirmed tests for Salmonella.

Pasha's Director of Operations, Bilal Deiri, said Thursday that they are reaching out to those who got sick.

Ashleigh Tatarcyk ate there last week. She's just getting better now, and has spent more than a thousand dollars in medical bills. The customer didn't have health insurance yet, after moving here from Maine.

"They gave me antibiotics," she said. "They put me on IVs. They put me through x-rays on my stomach and they realized that I had food poisoning turned into colitis, which is inflammation of the intestines."

Deiri said in the ten years the restaurants have been around, nothing like this has happened.

"We are going over procedures with the health department," he said. "If we weren't showing we were compliant or doing things we need to do, they would have closed us, he said. "So, we are doing everything we need to do. we are still selling quality food, and we are going to find out what happened, and do what we can to make things right."

Common symptoms of foodborne diseases reportedly include nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps and diarrhea. However, Metro Health said symptoms may differ among the different types of foodborne diseases.

Health officials encourage anyone who recently ate at the restaurant and is experiencing symptoms to seek medical attention.

The restaurant is cooperating fully in the investigation, and Metro Health said staff is working with the restaurant to ensure all precautions are being taken to prevent any further illnesses.

"The best way to prevent general gastrointestinal illness is to practice proper hand-washing, especially after using the restroom, changing diapers, before eating and preparing food, and when caring for a sick person," Metro Health said in a statement.

For information on how to report a case, please call Metro Health at 210-207-8876.

