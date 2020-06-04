SAN ANTONIO — Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas officials say they were informed on Saturday that a person who worked at the Wesley Health & Wellness Center during the week of March 23-27 has tested positive for coronavirus.

They say the center will be closed during the week of April 5-12 for thorough cleaning, and that all patient care will be conducted exclusively through virtual visits until Monday, April 13. They say the risk of patient exposure is "very low" because this team member had no contact with patients and is not a part of their medical operations.

"All patient care had already been adjusted drastically to reduce direct contact in observance of social distancing guidelines," a release stated. "Those adjustments shifted care to virtual visits when possible, and drive-up care when necessary by medical professionals in full personal protective equipment."

They say this person has not come in contact with any other team members or entered any of their facilities since they started showing symptoms.

