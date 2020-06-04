SAN ANTONIO — Governor Greg Abbott has temporarily waived certain regulations to expand the health care workforce to assist with the state's coronavirus response.

According to a release sent out by the governor's office, under this waiver, Physician Assistants (PA), Medical Physicists, Perfusionists, and Respiratory Care candidates for licensure who have completed all other requirements may enter the workforce under an emergency license working under supervision prior to taking the final licensure examination.

The waiver also provides for emergency licensees to undergo name-based background checks in place of fingerprint checks while fingerprint checks are unavailable due to the crisis.

In response to the move, Governor Abbott said, "The State of Texas is bolstering our response to COVID-19 by expanding our health care workforce and removing barriers that might prevent professionals from serving their fellow Texans."