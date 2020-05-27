Virtual reality helps local company boost home sales amid crisis

The pandemic has forced businesses to change day-to-day operations and that includes the housing industry. Braustin Homes has utilized technology to help buyers.

SAN ANTONIO — The coronavirus crisis has forced many businesses to change day-to-day operations and that includes the housing industry. Braustin Homes has utilized technology to help buyers maneuver through their first-time home purchases.

Braustin Homes was founded in 2017 by San Antonio brothers Alberto and Jason Piña. Their company provide mobile homes and helps families find lenders. KENS 5 spoke with Alberto Piña about how technology has helped boost their sales all while helping customers feel safe. The brothers have been using virtual reality, 3D home tours and video chat even before the pandemic hit. During the crisis, their innovative approach has helped them move forward as a company.

“We saw several deals get put on hold with folks losing their jobs and what not. Then, once those stimulus checks went out and folks realized, if I was going to laid off, it would have happened by now. We’ve seen a dramatic rebound in home sales in the last 3 to 4 weeks,” said Piña.

Piña said especially during these trying times, affordability is top of mind for customers. He explains how mobile homes will gain in popularity among first-time buyers.

“We are living in a time where the starter home is cool again. Millennials, we all got a front row seat to the housing crash of ’08 and ’09. I think there’s a lot of us looking at our first home that don’t want to relive what we may have seen our friends or family go through,” said Piña.