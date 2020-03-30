SAN ANTONIO — One VIA employee has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the company's spokesperson.

Lorraine Pulido, Communications Manager for VIA Metropolitan Transit, told KENS 5 the results were shared with VIA on Saturday, March 28.



"This administrative employee has little to no contact with the public and limited contact with other employees, Pulido said. "They last reported to work— in a badge-accessible only area — on March 23."

Pulido said the person is quarantined at home and has experienced minimal to moderate symptoms.

This news comes the same day that the San Antonio Police Department announced one of its officers also tested positive.

This morning, Mayor Ron Nirenberg's office confirmed he hopes to extend the "Stay Home, Work Safe" order (currently through April 9) following new federal social distancing guidelines. Nirenberg's office said he will work with County Judge Nelson Wolff on an extension.

