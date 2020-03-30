SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio police officer tested positive for coronavirus, a city spokeswoman confirmed Monday afternoon. The officer, who sources said is assigned to the traffic enforcement unit, is the first officer to test positive for the virus.

The city said in a news release Monday that the officer contracted the virus through travel. Officials did not indicate to which substation the officer is assigned, only sharing that he is a seven-year veteran of the department.

Two other officers are under quarantine after Metro Health officials determined that they are at high risk of exposure.

The city said Metro Health is currently investigating whether there was any exposure to additional personnel.

