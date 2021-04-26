Vaccine Progress in Bexar County: Nearly 500,000 residents fully vaccinated

Facts, not fear: We're tracking the latest coronavirus numbers and vaccination efforts across the San Antonio area.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic as well as the vaccine efforts in San Antonio and across Texas.

Vaccine Progress in Bexar County

Across Bexar County, just over 1.215 million vaccine doses have been administered, as of April 26.

750,879 Bexar County residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, representing 48.4% of the county's population eligible to receive a vaccination.

Bexar County residents have received of the coronavirus vaccine, representing 48.4% of the county's population eligible to receive a vaccination. 497,266 Bexar County residents are fully vaccinated , representing 32.1% of the county's population eligible to receive a vaccination.

Bexar County residents are , representing 32.1% of the county's population eligible to receive a vaccination. 253,613 Bexar County residents (16.3%) have not yet received their second vaccine dose.

The Department of State Health Services defines "population" as residents who are 16 years of age or older; in Bexar County, this represents more than 1.55 million people. The CDC states that "when a high percentage of the community is immune to a disease (through vaccination and/or prior illness)," that community will have reached herd immunity, "making the spread of this disease from person to person unlikely."

74,063 vaccines were administered last week in Bexar County, according to DSHS; a total of 1.215 million vaccine doses have been administered in the county since vaccination efforts began 19 weeks ago.

Across Texas, 7.295 million residents are fully vaccinated. In total, the state has administered 17.369 million vaccine doses, as of April 26. Texas is one of 14 states with less than 27% of its population fully vaccinated, as of April 25:

Latest Coronavirus Numbers

Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar County and state officials:

Bexar County (data as of Friday, April 23):

68 new cases were reported, bringing the total number of cases to 214,699 .

new cases were reported, bringing the total number of cases to . 0 new deaths were reported, raising the county's death toll remains at 3,330 .

new deaths were reported, raising the county's death toll remains at . 253 patients currently hospitalized; 44 patients are on ventilators and 84 are in intensive care.

Metro Health reports new data at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Texas (data as of Monday, April 26):

1,918 cases reported, including 1,390 new confirmed, 192 new probable, and 336 backlogged cases. More than 2.866 million Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

cases reported, including 1,390 new confirmed, 192 new probable, and 336 backlogged cases. More than 2.866 million Texans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. 7 additional deaths were reported, raising the statewide death toll from virus complications to 48,973.

additional deaths were reported, raising the statewide death toll from virus complications to 48,973. 2,718 Texans were hospitalized Saturday, which is 34 more than the previous day.

More county case information is available through the Texas Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard.

Bexar County COVID-19 Trends

Last week's update of the Warning Signs and Progress Indicators for Bexar County saw Bexar County holding steady at the low-risk level. The positivity rate dropped slightly to 2.2%, as of Monday, April 19.

The county's seven-day moving average of daily COVID-19 cases rose to 222, a splke of 50 cases per day since Monday:

GRAPH

The number of COVID-19 patients receiving treatments at area hospitals dropped by eight in the last day. As of Thursday, 238 patients are hospitalized, while 38 patients are on ventilators and 83 are in intensive care.

GRAPH

Latest COVID-19 headlines:

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Find a Testing Location

City officials recommend getting a COVID-19 test if you experience fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.