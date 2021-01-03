Metro Health announces 10,000 coronavirus vaccine appointments at Alamodome

Metro Health announced that they would make 10,000 first-dose coronavirus vaccine appointments available at the Alamodome, though signup was quickly unavailable.

This is for Phase 1A and 1B which includes healthcare workers, EMS personnel, long-term care providers, and anyone over 65 or over 16 with chronic health conditions.

The Alamodome vaccination site has served thousands during the pandemic, and there's been an upward trend in the number of shots.