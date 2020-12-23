SA faith community unites to combat skepticism surrounding coronavirus vaccines

Dozens of local officials are participating in the initiative.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio faith leaders are stepping up to encourage residents not to be skeptical about the coronavirus vaccines as they continue to roll out across the state and country.

Gustavo Garcia-Siller, archbishop of the Archdiocese of San Antonio, along with several others have united for what they are calling the "Vaccination By Faith" effort. The group of 70 leaders have written and signed a statement of intent showing their confidence of the immunization shot amid the pandemic.

"Jesus came to save us, and I believe that the vaccine can also save us from what is out there in the world right now," said Reverend W. Raymond Bryant.

Some people have expressed concerns about taking the vaccine, which are being supplied by Moderna and Pfizer after they were granted emergency-use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration. Faith leaders hope their support will reverse those concerns.