USAA announces plan to begin bringing employees back into office

Employees who volunteer to come back can do so starting June 15 at four sites, including San Antionio.

SAN ANTONIO — On Monday, USAA announced a pilot program for returning employees to their campuses starting June 15, including here in San Antonio.

"The pilot will consist of a total of approximately 1,000 employees across the four campuses, and participation will be on a 100% volunteer basis," the company said in a release.

The other three facilities are located in Phoenix, Tampa, and Colorado Springs. USAA also extended their current work-from-home guidelines until Saptember 1.