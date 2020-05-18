x
USAA announces plan to begin bringing employees back into office

Employees who volunteer to come back can do so starting June 15 at four sites, including San Antionio.
SAN ANTONIO — On Monday, USAA announced a pilot program for returning employees to their campuses starting June 15, including here in San Antonio.

"The pilot will consist of a total of approximately 1,000 employees across the four campuses, and participation will be on a 100% volunteer basis," the company said in a release.

The other three facilities are located in Phoenix, Tampa, and Colorado Springs. USAA also extended their current work-from-home guidelines until Saptember 1.

"In developing our return to office strategy, we’re relying on medical guidance that includes criteria for community readiness; considering federal, state and local decisions; factoring in employee feedback and other considerations such as school closures and lessons learned from organizations that open sooner," they said.

