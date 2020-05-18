USAA announces plan to begin bringing employees back into office

SAN ANTONIO — On Monday, USAA announced a pilot program for returning employees to their campuses starting June 15, including here in San Antonio.
"The pilot will consist of a total of approximately 1,000 employees across the four campuses, and participation will be on a 100% volunteer basis," the company said in a release.
The other three facilities are located in Phoenix, Tampa, and Colorado Springs. USAA also extended their current work-from-home guidelines until Saptember 1.
"In developing our return to office strategy, we’re relying on medical guidance that includes criteria for community readiness; considering federal, state and local decisions; factoring in employee feedback and other considerations such as school closures and lessons learned from organizations that open sooner," they said.
RELATED: Real-time updates: More businesses to reopen starting Monday; Abbott announces plan to reopen bars