SAN ANTONIO — With fewer drivers on the road due to coronavirus, some insurance companies are giving back to their customers.

USAA is returning another $280 million to members after distributing $520 million last month. The $800 million is being used as a 20% credit on three months worth of premiums. This credit will automatically be applied to all auto policyholders.

"During this time of uncertainty, we are proud to provide a second dividend to our auto policyholders,” said Wayne Peacock, USAA President and CEO. "It’s the heart of our mission to serve members every day and when they need us most, a commitment that we’ve made to the military community for nearly 100 years.”

Additionally, USAA is not charging fees or terminating coverage for late payment until at least June 17. They are also offering special payment plans to assist members who are struggling financially. More information is available here.

