COMAL COUNTY, Texas — A second positive case of coronavirus has been confirmed by officials in Comal County.

The Office of Public Health is looking into the patient’s recent history and contacts to figure out how they contracted the novel coronavirus. The patient has self-quarantined since receiving the positive test, which was confirmed late Thursday to the Office of Public Health.

The county has conducted a total of 34 coronavirus tests so far.

The county is providing resources on coronavirus. Anyone with questions can call the county’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

