SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Area Foundation has teamed up with United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County, the City of San Antonio and multiple partners to assist nonprofit organizations with their efforts amid the coronavirus, by setting up the COVID-19 Response Fund

Valued at more than $2.7 million as of March 20, the fund will assist in serving communities "disproportionately and negatively affected by the health, economic, education, housing and social impacts of the coronavirus outbreak," according to a press release from the San Antonio Area Foundation.

The fund will provide grants to local nonprofits addressing issues in the following areas:

the economic impact of reduced and lost work due to the broader coronavirus outbreak

the immediate needs of economically vulnerable populations caused by COVID-19 related closures

increased demand for medical information and support

fear and confusion about the outbreak amongst our most vulnerable residents

resources available for families of school-aged children

Furthermore, the grants will be provided on a rolling basis to ensure dollars are deployed in the community quickly and responsively.

Local nonprofit organizations can submit applications for assistance from the COVID-19 Response Fund here. Decisions will be made within 10 business days.

Partners on the COVID-19 Response Fund include:

The San Antonio Area Foundation

United Way of San Antonio & Bexar County

City of San Antonio

Bexar County

80|20 Foundation

Tobin Endowment

Greehey Family Foundation

Kronkosky Charitable Foundation

Wells Fargo

Mays Family Foundation

JPMorgan Chase, & Co.

Bank of San Antonio

John L. Santikos Charitable Foundation

NuStar Energy

H.E. Butt Foundation

Harvey E. Najim and the NAjim Charitable Foundation

Anyone interested in joining the effort can visit helpsatx.org.