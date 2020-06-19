Coronavirus tracker: Another large jump in cases and hospitalizations in San Antonio and Texas reported Thursday

Facts not fear: KENS 5 is tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO — We're tracking the latest numbers from the coronavirus pandemic in San Antonio and across Texas. Here are the latest numbers reported by Bexar and surrounding counties:

Bexar County: 408 new cases and 2 new death were reported Thursday; a total of 5,550 cases and 92 fatalities. 267 patients are in the hospitals, and 92 are in intensive care.

Comal County: 12 new confirmed cases were reported Thursday, and seven more are probable. The count's total has now risen to 219 confirmed cases with and additional 58 probable cases. Seven people have died in the county, while 151 have recovered. The county's positivity rate is up to 5.9%, the highest since May 15.

Hays County: 210 new cases Thursday, bringing the total to 1,448 cases and five fatalities in the county. Half of their confirmed cases are people between the ages of 20 and 29. Eight additional recoveries were reported Thursday, bringing the total number of residents recovered to 338.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg reported an additional 408 cases on Thursday evening, the second time in three days the number has topped 400. The past three days represent the three biggest single-day jumps in Bexar County so far.

Here are Thursday's full numbers. Bexar County reports them daily at 7 p.m.

How Bexar County is trending:

We're tracking how many coronavirus cases are confirmed in Bexar County each day from the time San Antonio Metro Health began reporting cases more than two months ago. Graphing those daily case numbers along a 14-day moving average provides an accurate picture of the curve in the San Antonio area and the direction we're heading amid the coronavirus.

The number of coronavirus patients currently in area hospitals is also on the rise. Mayor Nirenberg said there are now 267 patients in local hospitals, a record-high in the county for the tenth day in a row. 92 are in intensive care.

"These are trends that we should be concerned about," Nirenberg said, noting that the hospitalization numbers were below 100 less than two weeks ago.

Coronavirus in Texas

Cumulative cases in Texas jumped by 3,516 Thursday, according to state health officials, bringing the total to 99,851. 43 more deaths from virus-related complications were also reported, for a total of 2,105.

Meanwhile, the number of Texans hospitalized with COVID-19 over the last 24 hours jumped by 154 to 2,947. This set a new record-high in the state during for the seventh-consecutive day. Since Thursday, that number has risen by 939.

Here's a look at the 14-day moving average of the new daily coronavirus cases in Texas:

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread...

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Some recent studies have suggested that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

