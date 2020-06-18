Eight VIA employees have tested positive for coronavirus in the last ten days

Since June 8, VIA Metropolitan Transit has reported eight employees testing positive. Only one was a bus driver.

SAN ANTONIO — On Wednesday, VIA Metropolitan Transit announced that three more employees have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total to eight in the last ten days.

"To date, nine VIA operators, five administrative employees and six maintenance staff members have tested positive for the virus," a release on their website said. "Nine team members are recovering at home. All others have been cleared to return to work."

Only one of the last eight to test positive was a driver who had regular contact with the public.