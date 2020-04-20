SAN ANTONIO — Now that San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg's mandate on wearing face masks has gone into effect, VIA is reminding riders that they must also wear face coverings while waiting at stops and while aboard VIA vehicles.

According to a press release from VIA, 'while no local coronavirus cases have been linked to public transit use,' VIA will require that customers and employees abide by the local ordinance and wear face coverings beginning Wednesday, April 22.

Anyone who does not observe the city/county order will not be allowed to board or may be asked to leave the vehicle.

VIA riders are asked to wear their face covering while waiting at the bus stop, while inside of a transit center or Park&Ride facility, and while aboard a VIA bus or van. Additionally, customers still need to maintain a 6-foot physical distance between themselves and those around them, when possible.

Face coverings must cover the nose and mouth and may include homemade cloth masks, handkerchiefs, bandanas, and scarves.