'We are experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 cases' | SAISD requires face masks, again

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Independent School District is re-implementing its face mask mandate. The decision will go into effect on Wednesday.



"To continue our commitment to the safety and well-being of all of our SAISD family members, and in order to ensure maximum protection for our students and staff, we have reinstituted our district’s mask mandate, effective Wednesday, December 8," a letter to SAISD families said.



Just last week, the district decided to temporarily suspend the mask mandate because the district wanted to "fully examine" the December 1, 2021, Stay Order issued by the Fifth Circuit.

"Upon full review, we have concluded that the December 1, 2021, Stay Order from the Fifth Circuit case is limited to the parties in the lawsuit. SAISD is not a party to that suit," the district said.

Last Wednesday, a federal appellate court temporarily restored Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibiting mask mandates in schools. The case was originally filed in August by the advocacy group Disability Rights Texas, which argued that the governor’s order and the Texas Education Agency’s enforcement of the ban put disabled children at risk and denied them access to public education.

SAISD said it's experiencing a rise in coronavirus cases and explained why the decision was made at Monday night's board meeting.