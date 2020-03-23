NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The City of New Braunfels is taking additional measures to help address the spread of coronavirus.

According to a press release sent out by city officials, amended to the original order is the closure of all private clubs, massage parlors, nail salons, hair salons, barber shops, beauty salons, hair removal services, spas, tattoo and piercing parlors, and all other non-medical, personal cares services that cannot be provided while maintaining six feet of distance.

Additionally, the order orders all establishments in which customers may have to wait in line for service to establish six feet of distance between patrons.

The order will take effect at 11:59 p.m. on March 22, 2020 and will remain in effect until the Local State of Disaster is terminated.

In response to the second order, Mayor Barron Casteel said "We continue to evaluate the outbreak of COVID-19 across our state and coordinate with our local, county and state partners for the most recent information and professional advice. This is a wise next step in the protection of our community.”