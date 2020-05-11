Judge Wolff in self-quarantine after possible exposure to COVID-19 positive employee

The Bexar County judge said he took a COVID-19 test after learning of the exposure and was awaiting results.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said Thursday he is self-quarantining after learning he may have been in contact with a County employee who tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a release from the judge's office, Wolff has been mostly working remotely and was not in direct contact with the staff member, who was not identified. The move to quarantine was made voluntarily "out of an abundance of caution," the judge said.

Wolff took a COVID-19 test after learning of the possible exposure and is without symptoms as he waits for his results. The judge said any member of his office who might have also been exposed would undergo testing as well.

"This latest incident underscores how persistent this virus can be," Wolff's statement reads. "I cannot emphasize enough how important it is to make sure we all wear our masks, use hand sanitizer and practice social distance. We must keep our guard up and keep on with precautionary measures."

Yesterday, I learned that a County employee with whom I may have had contact with tested positive for COVID-19. Although I have been working remotely for the most part and was not in direct or prolonged contact with this staff member, it is still considered a mild exposure. Accordingly, out of an abundance of caution, I am voluntarily self-quarantining and self-monitoring while continuing to work remotely. I have also taken a COVID test and am awaiting the results, but do not have any symptoms at this time.

Any members of my office who may have been exposed will also be tested. Those staff members will work remotely but will continue to address constituent concerns and perform their duties while self-quarantining and self-monitoring while awaiting their own test results. Any County staff physically remaining in the office will continue to follow all established safety protocols. Associated office spaces have been sanitized for utmost caution. County operations will continue as usual.

Guests to my office and those who may been potentially exposed have been notified.

In the next few days, I will be taking all of the precautions suggested by health authorities and medical experts for those who have a low to moderate exposure to COVID, including strict masking and social distancing practices, self-monitoring, and limiting contact, including following CDC guidelines for critical infrastructure workers.