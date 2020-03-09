'I wish I could hug you' | Tearful reunions as a San Antonio nursing home welcomes visitors again, with coronavirus guidelines

"Look at you!" Davida Lambert gasped as she stepped foot into the facility and saw her parents in person for the first time in six months.

SAN ANTONIO — Like a fountain of hope spilling over opportunity, the emotions at The Etta Senior Living were hard to contain.

"This is your Daddy by the way," Davida's mom joked. "Well, it's great to be introduced once again," the daughter replied back.

It was a reunion filled with humor and wrapped with love.

"Hugs hugs," Davida said to her parents. "I wish I could hug you," her mom replied.

Through plexiglass, this family is one of the first in San Antonio to be reunited again.

"Nothing compares to family that's for sure," Alfredo Chavarria, the facility's executive director said. "It takes a whole team to allow us to do what we're doing today, making sure that we're staying COVID free within the facilities."

Texas is allowing some nursing homes to welcome visitors, at the Etta, they are medically screened, masks are required and physical contact is not allowed.

They've also limiting the number of people inside the facility, including our KENS 5 crew but thanks to Etta's production team we're able to get a glimpse of an emotional visit Lambert will always remember.

"Hard to forget," Lambert said as she stared at her parents and fought back tears.

"You don't if they're going to live 'til you see them again. You just feel like they're lonely and you can't get to them, and you can phone them, but you can't be with them," she said.

"We're just grateful. We're grateful."

Bubbling over with glee, a visit with loved ones can spread joy so easily. A feeling Lambert would like to get another chance at.

"As often as they'll let me," she said with a laugh.