It just got easier for Texans to host a vaccine clinic in their own backyard

SAN ANTONIO — Texans can now schedule their own pop-up vaccine events, as long as at least five people there will voluntarily take the shot.

The state expanded its Mobile Vaccine Program this week. Interested Texans can set up an appointment by calling the state's vaccine hotline at 844-90-TEXAS and selecting option 3.

Until now, the program was only available to businesses or civic organizations with at least 10 employees, members or visitors who would participate.

"I urge groups of Texans who wish to get vaccinated as a business, family unit, friend group, or more to call 844-90-TEXAS to schedule a mobile vaccine clinic," Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. "By working together to get more shots in arms, we will continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in communities across the state."

Members of the Texas National Guard will administer the shots. Health experts say the expanded initiative will make the vaccine easier to access in medically-underserved communities.

"These mobile clinics make it convenient for these folks to get the shot in their own backyards," said Dr. Anita Kurian, assistant director of San Antonio Metro Health. "We are not waiting for them to come to us, we are taking them to the people."

Kurian noted demand for the shot is dwindling as fewer people go to mass vaccination sites and pharmacies for a dose. Roughly one-third of all Texans are fully vaccinated, according to state figures.

The expanded program could prompt more businesses, like restaurants, to host vaccination events. The Texas Department of Emergency Management highlighted the success of one pop-up at Sam's Barbecue and the Austin Daiquiri Factory on the east side of the capital city.

"It's good for the community to know that we're all vaccinated and safe and we can continue to go on with regular life and get rid of these masks somehow," Daiquiri Factory Owner Tameka Mays told KENS 5 in an interview.

She added that some of her employees had struggled to find a dose.

"It was good for business also," she said.

The expansion also opens the program up to families and friend groups who want to get vaccinated together. Mays said she could see some groups hosting vaccine parties, cookouts and tailgates.