HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Officials in Hays County have confirmed the first case of coronavirus.

According to a press release sent out Saturday morning, the patient traveled to multiple cities along the West Coast of the U.S. and is believed to have been exposed while traveling.

When the patient arrived back to Central Texas, they notified the Hays County Local Health Department about their symptoms. The patient was then admitted to a local hospital and is currently recovering.

Hays County Local Health Department, the Department of State Health Services, and the CDC are working together to notify the passengers that were potentially exposed while on the plane with the patient.

Officials said that the patient did not expose any Hays Country residents to the disease.