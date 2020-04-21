SAN ANTONIO — Governor Greg Abbott gave an update Tuesday on the state's coronavirus response and the governor's plan of a phased in reopening of the Texas economy.

Gov. Abbott announced that while unemployment is high in the state, nearly 481,000 job openings are available across Texas amid the pandemic.

State of Texas

He mentioned that there are 481,000 jobs available across Texas. People looking for a job can visit the website, www.workintexas.com.

The governor said there are now more than 60 drive-through testing sites in Texas, with more opening every day.

The governor also announced some SNAP participants will be able to use their benefits for online ordering of groceries. He said if you are a SNAP recipient, visit the website, www.yourtexasbenefits.com.

Gov. Abbott announced three executive orders Friday that will reopen the Texas economy in stages. The orders loosen restrictions on retail businesses and medical procedures.

In one order, he announced the formation of a statewide strike force consisting of elected leaders, business leaders and medical professionals, who will “collaborate to open up Texas while keeping our communities safe.”

Also on Friday, the governor announced public schools will be closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year.

As of Tuesday at 1 p.m., there were at least 20,196 cases of coronavirus in Texas and 517 reported deaths from COVID-19, according to Texas Health and Human Services.

RELATED: Gov. Abbott establishes strike force, lays out plan to reopen Texas businesses safely

RELATED: Study finds more deaths, no benefit from malaria drug touted by President Trump

RELATED: Schumer says deal reached on $500B aid; Trump tweets support

RELATED: U.S. suspending immigration: President Trump says he will sign order to close borders to immigrants

RELATED: IRS stimulus check status tracker is now online | Here's what you need to know